Area of Cambria County being evacuated, reports of multiple closed roads

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Emergency Services report that a section of Patton Borough is being evacuated due to rising streams in the area, and other roads are actively shut down.

There are multiple calls for flooded basements and roadways in addition to downed utility lines and trees, officials said. There are also calls coming through for flooded basements and roadways as well as downed utility lines and trees.

As of right now, the following roads are closed in Cambria County according to PennDOT:

200 block of Franklin Street in Johnstown

Route 3034 (Beulah Road/Second Street) from the intersection of Allie Buck Road in Cambria Township to the intersection of Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Cambria Township

Route 160 from the intersection of Mount Airy Drive to the intersection of Center Street/Oak Ridge Drive in Adams Township

Route 2013 (Center Street/Wilmore Road) from the intersection of Howells Hill Road to the intersection of Route 22 in Cambria Township

Route 1006 (Syberton Road) from the intersection of Saint Mary Street in Loretto Borough to the intersection of Route 53 (Gallitzin Road) in Gallitzin Township

Route 53 from the intersection of Amsbry Road in Gallitzin Township to the intersection of Liberty Ave. in Ashville Borough

Emergency responders have staffed their fire and EMS departments, they said. Cambria EMA and 911 have also increased their staffing for the duration of the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Residents are urged not to travel unless they are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Additionally, emergency services advise people not to drive through standing water.

Stick with WTAJ as we provide the latest weather updates.