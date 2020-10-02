Area man charged with stealing $57k from convenience store

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man has been charged with theft after he reportedly stole more than $50,000 from a Tyrone convenience store.

The theft had occurred on July 19 when the store owner found an office safe unlocked and missing 3 deposit bags of cash reportedly worth $57,203. The owner reported to officers that the deposits were from all the stores that he owns that include five stores in Altoona, a store in Warriors Mark, and two stores in Tyrone. The owner stated that the office door had been locked but noticed pry marks on it.

An employee of the Tyrone store also noticed that a PA Skills game machine located in the back room outside of the office had two screws removed. The screws were removed from around the slot where money is inserted into the machine. However, no money was reported to have been missing from the machine.

Authorities reviewed security camera footage from inside the store where they found a man entering the back room where the game machine and office is located. The man reportedly identified as 45-year-old Daniel Fink, exited the room after 20 minutes.

Fink then allegedly re-enters the back room 30 seconds later and walks back out. At this time, officers say that Fink can be seen pulling his shirt down as he exits and appeared to have something stuffed in the front of his pants. He then immediately leaves the store.

Thereafter, the store owner checked the back room game machine and reported that the machine was not active during the time Fink was in the room.

An individual close to Fink later reported to police that he confided in them that he robbed the Tyrone Convenience Store saying that he stole the $50,000. In a written statement provided to authorities, Fink reportedly told the individual that he bought his mother a car and went gambling with friends using $100 bills. The statement also relayed that Fink allegedly had buried some of the money in a hill by his residence.

Fink was interviewed by police on July 26. When asked what he was doing in the back room, he reportedly stated that he was using the restroom and playing the game machines. Fink denied having been in the back room for any other reason.

Fink was subsequently arrested on October 1 and is facing numerous charges including burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and receiving stolen property.