Area hospitals report staff COVID-19 vaccinations on federal deadline

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Healthcare workers in Pennsylvania face a deadline Thursday: to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as lawmakers and Governor Tom Wolf approved sending about $225 million to hospitals across the Commonwealth to help with hiring and retaining nurses.

Multiple Central Pennsylvania area hospitals report high, to full vaccination rates among their staff.

About 84% of employees with Penn Highlands Healthcare have received the required first dose of the vaccine. 80% are fully vaccinated.

“Even before the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the majority of our employees followed science and were vaccinated,” said Jake Maijala, chief human resource officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare.

System wide, 4% of Penn Highlands employees have received religious exemptions and less than 1% were granted medical exemptions.

Those who are not fully vaccinated or received an exemption by February 28th will be placed on unpaid leave for 45 days. If they remain unvaccinated over that time, Penn Highlands said their employment will be terminated.

Penn Highlands hospitals in our region will receive a combined $1.6 million dollars for hiring and retention.

“The added funds will help us retain the highly skilled medical professionals that have been tirelessly providing care to the people in the 39 counties we serve,” said Heather B. Schneider, chief financial officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare. “In addition, the allocation we receive will be used for the recruitment of additional nurses and advanced practice providers.”

Conemaugh medical centers in our area will receive a combined $1.7 million.

“We are working internally to determine the best use of this funding to retain our frontline staff, who have worked so tirelessly over the past two plus years in service to our communities, and to recruit the next generation of healthcare heroes,” said a statement from Conemaugh Health System to WTAJ.

100% of their staff are vaccinated or have received a medical or religious accommodation.

Punxsutawney Area Hospital will receive about $354,000 in federal funding.

“We are assembling a work team to assure we are utilizing the funds in a manner consistent with the intent,” said Ben Hughes, vice president of professional and corporate services at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

About $1.3 will go to UPMC Altoona and about $740,000 for Mount Nittany Medical Center.