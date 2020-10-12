Area homeowner replaces fire alarm batteries just in time

FALLENTIMBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Coming out of Fire Prevention Week, WTAJ found the perfect local example of how to safely exit a fire and wanted to share.

A family of three from Fallentimber was woken up early Monday morning to the sound of their fire alarm going off–a noise that would not have happened had the homeowner not replaced the batteries just days before.

The family was able to safely exit immediately, and called the fire department which was able to come and safely distinguish the fire within minutes.

“He got everybody out of the house and up the street to a safe area and we were able to get the fire out with minimal water and minimal damage,” said RJ Wilson, the Deputy Fire Chief at Reed Volunteer Fire Department.

Wilson says that despite the small fire, there were toxic fumes burning in the home that would have killed the family within minutes if they had not had a working alarm.

He says that this is a perfect example of why fire alarms must always be installed and kept up to date with batteries.

Wilson also added that the home’s address was easily visible from the road, which can cut minutes off the time it takes trying to find it and thus allows firefighters to get there sooner.