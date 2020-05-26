Area groups place wreaths and flags in recognition of Memorial Day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – On this Memorial Day, millions of Americans honored our fallen military members.

While many area residents still maintained safety precautions for each other, they gathered at ceremonies and placed wreaths and flags at the gravesites of veterans.

We caught up with people at the Carson Valley Cemetery and the Wall that Heals in Blair County

“We have a couple of poems to read, on the meaning of Memorial Day, and some of the sacrifices military have made. It didn’t seem right to not do something,” said Patty Davis of Armed Forces Mothers while attending a ceremony at the Wall that Heals.

“We set aside Memorial Day each and every year, to honor those who gave their lives defending what we hold dear. In all the dark and deadly wars, their graves prove and remind us. Our brave Americans gave all to put danger far behind us. They made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for the American way, we admire them and respect them on every memorial day,” spoke another attendee.

Patty Davis continued “Just to remember what they gave, what they sacrificed. So many of them. It didn’t seem right to not remember that. I think too many times we forget where our country came from and how it got here and I think it just needs to be remembered”

Kris Douglas, VFW Post Commander of Duncansville, post 8724 speaks about the ceremony at the Carson Valley Cemetery

“This is the officers of the Duncansville VFW and its also the honor guard, Blair County Honor Guard,” Douglas detailed. “On this day forever consecrated to our heroic dead we are assembled to once again express sincere reverence. This grave represents the resting place of many departing comrades who served in all wars”

Douglas continued, “It’s the best we can do to honor them and move on and keep honoring them in day to day life”

The blair county honor guard was present at 9 different cemeteries today.