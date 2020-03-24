Area churches gather spiritually, not physically, for Sunday services

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our daily routines have drastically changed in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This includes weekly church services, as social gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed.

Many churches in our region are using technology to help them stay connected on Sundays.

This is the new normal for many churches, preaching to a camera. Pastor David Bowman from Zion Lutheran Church in Hollidaysburg said it’s important to gather in spirit during this time of concern.

“The church is not a building. We are the body of the church. The members are the body of the church,” he said.

Church services are being uploaded to Facebook and YouTube, allowing community members to continue to worship from home.

“We wanted to communicate that we want to be smart and safe because that’s a loving response for us, as a church, to each other and to our community,” Rich Morris, Pastor of Hicks United Methodist Church, said.

While these services can be shared through the web, others are being postponed, like weddings and funerals.

“We did have a couple Baptisms (scheduled), so our hope is that our little ones won’t be toddlers by the time that that happens, but families were gracious and able to just understanding that those things just had to be postponed until later on,” John Godissart, Pastor of Hollidaysburg First United Methodist Church.

Even with the uncertainty of the Coronavirus, area churches are telling their community members to rely on god.

“We certainly aren’t sure when this is coming to an end but we are certain that god is with us and giving us the strength we need to keep going on,” Godissart said.

To find out what your local church is doing, you can check their website. Many of them have links to recorded services and even faith activities parents can do with their kids at home.