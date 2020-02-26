Area Christians observe Ash Wednesday

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) Christians in our region and across the world observed a somber tradition on Ash Wednesday, the beginning of lent.

Parishioners gathered for an afternoon mass at St. Michael’s Church in Hollidaysburg, to have ashes placed on their foreheads. Given in the shape of a cross, the ashes symbolize mortality and repentance.

Christians believe that Jesus Christ died by crucifixion, and was resurrected on Easter. The 40-day lenten period is a seen as a time to prepare for Easter by fasting, by praying, and by doing good works..

“Lent is a period of, really, self reflection and hopefully, growth, as we reflect on who we are, who we would like to be, and work towards improving in our charity, our generosity, our love and forgiveness,” said Father Brian Saylor, pastor of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Altoona