Are you up for the $1.08 challenge?

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One local woman has come up with a challenge for 2021 to spread positivity in her community.

“Sometimes just a smile, sometimes a kind word, and sometimes a card is all a person needs to be reminded that they are important,” Altoona resident, Kathleen Rimbeck said.

Rimbeck posted on Facebook encouraging others to participate in her $1.08 2021 challenge.

She asks people in the community to write positive letters.

Where does a dollar and 8 cents come from?

She said you can get a card with tax from the dollar store for 53 cents and a stamp for 55 cents creating the $1.08 challenge.

And who to send the cards to?

“Sending random cards to anybody whether its friends, family, or someone I don’t know maybe to a nursing home or to veterans home or to the hospital, especially now is very important mental health is a big topic right now for covid,” Rimbeck said.

In 2013 Rimbecks first husband died by suicide and she said after that, she learned to appreciate every act of kindness.

“How important it is to be kind to others and that one random act of kindness could change a person’s destiny, could change a person’s mind, and if I could save one life in honor of his memory, then it be worth it,” Rimbeck said.

Rimbeck has come up with other ideas in the past to lift the spirits of her community.

One of her favorites, her happiness has eyes campaign in 2017.

“I sent googly eyes out to everyone with a card instructing what to do take something that is broken something that you don’t like and apply googly eyes to it and make it something attractive and fun,” Rimbeck said.

And if you don’t want to do Rimbecks 2021 challenge …

“Participate even if it’s not sending a card, smile more, understand that everybody is going through something in their life, be more patient, be more kind, be more loving, step back and realize we are all in this world together,” Rimbeck said.

Rimbeck encourages you to send a card out once a month throughout 2021.