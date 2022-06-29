BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz and Rutters have both temporarily lowered their prices for Unleaded 88 and E-85 fuel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Sheetz lowered Unleaded 88 to $3.99 per gallon and E-85, or flex fuel, to $3.49.

The fuels are available at select stores. You can find locations for Unleaded 88 here.

But can your car use these fuels?

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Unleaded 88 for all cars, trucks and SUVs that are 2001 models or newer, while E-85 is for flex fuel vehicles only.

KarPro Tire and Auto Center owner Ron Perretta said most engines on the road today should handle Unleaded 88, but it’s crucial to check the owner’s manual to see if it’s recommended.

“That would be the only way I would use it is if there’s some kind of evidence that you could through the owner’s manual,” Perretta said.

Perretta said he would never put Unleaded 88 or flex fuel in a vehicle that do not have a recommendation.

Unleaded 88 is composed of 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol. Regular gasoline is about 10% ethanol.

Perretta said to check the maximum ethanol content in your vehicle’s owner’s manual. If it can take fuel that’s 15% ethanol or greater, the car can run Unleaded 88.

If it cannot, however, the fuel could cause significant damage to your engine.

“Your cylinders can burn holes in it [or] the rods inside the motor could cease up,” Perretta said. “There’s numerous amounts of things that could go wrong depending on the year, make and model of the vehicle and the type of engine.”

Perretta emphasized the importance of not mixing fuels as well. So, those who switch to Unleaded 88 or flex fuel should not go back until their tank is almost empty.