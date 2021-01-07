ARC blood donations needed: 2021 kickoff drive Jan. 14

2021 Kickoff Blood Drive: Jan. 14, Blair County Convention Center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – January is National Blood Donor Month. Right now, there is a critical need for donations, which is why WTAJ is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a 2021 kickoff blood drive.

The drive is happening on Thursday, Jan. 14 at the Blair County Convention Center. All donations will be made by appointment and can be booked now.

Appointments are available between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m..

Visit the American Red Cross website or download their Blood Donor app to book your spot. Be sure to use the code WTAJ. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-733-2767.

