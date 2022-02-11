APPLY NOW: State College Borough looking to fill ABC vacancies

February 13 2022 06:30 pm

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Interested in getting involved locally? There are a number of vacancies open for residents of the Borough of State College.

Vacancies are open within the Authorities, Boards, Committees and Commissions (ABC) for the following areas:

To apply, click here to be directed to the application page. (note: these openings require applicants to be a resident within the Borough of State College)

If there is not a current vacancy on an ABC that you’d like to serve on, you can still apply. The staff keeps applications on file for two years.

To see other ABCs within the Borough of State College, head to statecollegepa.us.

