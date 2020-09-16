Applications for CARES Act Funding in Blair County now closed, local municipalities and governments still have time to apply

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Applications for businesses and non-profits in Blair County to receive CARES Act Funding is officially closed.

The county says it got about 55 applicant from non-profits and over 90 from businesses.

The county will next verify all applications are complete and then send them to a consultant to determine how much money each organization will receive.

That amount will depend on the revenue and expenses from March to July of 2019 compared to March to July of this year.

“The businesses that followed the governor’s orders and the guidelines are gonna be the ones that make out in this grant application because those are the ones that are gonna show the loss where we’re gonna be able to help those businesses that did follow those guidelines as close as they did,” said Nicole Hemminger, Blair County Administrator.

While applications for non-profits and businesses is closed, local municipalities and government have until this Friday at 4 p.m. to get their applications in.