Application closed for COVID-19 Relief Fund, nonprofit waiting for more funds

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United Way of Blair County is still looking for community help with their COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The organization had to temporary closed their applications until more funds are raised.

So far, they distributed 361 vouchers totaling over $28,000.

Executive Director Melanie Shildt said the need is great as many people are still waiting for unemployment and have gone many weeks without a paycheck.

Anyone interested in helping the United Way can donate through Facebook, on their website, or by mail.

