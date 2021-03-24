Appliance, tire recycling dates set for Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The semi-annual tire and appliance recycling program for Cambria County will kick off April 17.

This is part of the “Keep Cambria County Beautiful” initiative. This is open to all Cambria County residents and will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dates and locations can be found below:

APRIL 17

Croyle Township: Parking lot of the Croyle Township Municipal Building, located off of Route 53 outside of Summerhill

APRIL 24

Cambria Township Municipal Building: 184 Municipal Rd, Ebensburg

MAY 1

Patton Borough: Parking lot near Patton football fieldhouse

MAY 15

Stonycreek Township: Stonycreek Municipal Storage Yard, located behind the municipal building (1610 Bedford St, Johnstown)

No electronics will be accepted. Tires from commercial operations will not be accepted either. It will cost $6 to recycle appliances that contain freon, while appliances that do not contain freon will be free to recycle. For tires, it will be $1 for off-rim, $2 for on-rim and $15 for tires over 4 ft tall and/or wider than 14 inches.

Participants are asked to pre-register by calling 814-472-2120. You are asked to remain in your vehicle at all times, wear a facemask when interacting with event workers and bring exact change if possible.