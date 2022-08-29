ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona.

The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road.

Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on the move by Applebee’s. The public hearing will take place Monday, Sept. 8, at 5:45 p.m. going over the restaurant’s move and there will be input from the council along with the public.

Then the council will vote on the resolution during their regularly scheduled council meeting at 6 p.m. and they do plan to approve the resolution.