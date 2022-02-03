Appeal filed after proposed campground at Bellefonte Airport is denied

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Airport has served Centre County for private flights and flying lessons since 1988. Now, owner Maria Elnitski and her team want to expand and build a 100 spot RV and tiny home campground next to the airport at 225 Snowbird Lane in Bellefonte.

Their request, however, was denied unanimously by Benner Township Supervisors.

“[The supervisors] felt it was a problem for the health, safety and welfare of the community,” said Benner Township Supervisor Randy Moyer.

This was after several public hearings where community members expressed noise and safety concerns.

Moyer said Bellefonte Airport Manager John Elnitski refiled their request for a campground.

“The decision stayed the same,” said Moyer. “It was denied again.”

An appeal was submitted by the Elnitski’s and their attorneys on January 31. It says the pubic testimony did not show any substantial threat to the neighborhood and, “The board accepted and relied on irrelevant, incompetent, and speculative testimony from protestors.”

Moyer said the supervisors were following protocol.

“It’s just part of the zoning and conditional use and all that stuff in our township and, you know, we followed it to the tee,” said Moyer. “He has the right to appeal and we’ll just see where it goes, I’m really not sure.”

The Elnitski’s and their attorneys have not responded to our request for comment at this time.