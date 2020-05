ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This summer, Appalachia IU8 is offering their ATOMS Recharged classes virtually.

The five-week camp will run from June 15 to July 17 for student grades 2 to 8.

Registration is open and costs $75 per student.

Courses range from explore electronics to backyard weather station.

If a student cannot access the live lessons, they will get recordings through Canvas.