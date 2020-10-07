Apartment search leads to drug bust in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been charged after a search of his apartment yielded multiple illegal drugs and controlled substances.

An investigation by the Cambria County Drug Task Force along with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led them to execute a search warrant on a Johnstown apartment in the Oakhurst Homes section of the city.

The apartment occupant 32-year-old Keith Pope, was detained by investigators during the October 7 search. According to reports, authorities recovered 45.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 23.9 grams of suspected heroin, 2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 9 suspected Xanax pills, 24 suspected amphetamine pills, and $1,266.00 in U.S. currency from the residence.

The recovered substances made for a combined street value of $17,965.

Pope was subsequently arrested and is facing numerous charges including four counts of possession with intent to deliver, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of resisting arrest.