Apartment fire leaves five families displaced

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – One person was taken to the hospital for burn treatments after a fire Wednesday evening in Philipsburg.

Philipsburg Vol. Fire Chief, Jeff Harris says heavy fire was showing at an apartment building on Pine Street when crews arrived.

According to the chief, the fire started in one of the six apartments in the building.

Five of the apartments were rented out, and the families living in them will be displaced.

It took over an hour to get the fire under control.

The state police fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.