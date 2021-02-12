Apartment fire causes road closure in Altoona, building evacuated

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire in Altoona Friday afternoon causing the three floors to be evacuated and a road blocked off.

The call came in at 1:35 p.m. saying someone saw smoke coming from the 3rd-floor walls and window at 506 26th Avenue. Police said there were flames at first when they arrived.

The Altoona fire department reported that two apartment units were damaged, but no injuries have been reported.

The building was evacuated and both 6th and Union Avenues are currently blocked off.

Altoona police, fire department and Blair County Sheriff are at the scene.

