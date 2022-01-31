Apartment complex ruled total loss after fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews from Clearfield and Centre counties were called to the scene of a second-alarm fire at a Clearfield County apartment complex Monday afternoon.



According to officials, a call came in around 4 p.m. for heavy fire coming from the second floor of 2412 Pinetop Road in woodland. The building is home to three apartment units and according to the BJW fire chief, no one was inside the building at the time.

The building has been ruled a total loss and a cause has not been identified at this time. The fire marshal was on scene investigating.