BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Antis Township Municipal building has been closed to the public due to rising COVID-19 cases in the county.

According to a release by the township website, staff will continue to work at the offices and will be available via e-mail and phone messaging. Payments for both building permits and taxes may be made through the mail or at the township’s secure drop-box at 909 North Second Street, Bellwood.

For more information, visit www.antistownship.org.