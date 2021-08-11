Antique tractors parade through Huntingdon County fairgrounds

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Step inside the Huntingdon County Fair‘s Farm Museum and you’ll take a walk down memory lane. On Wednesday, the museum brought history to life with a tractor parade.

“I think it’s important for our young people to be able to see the way it was, back whenever grandma and grandpa were the ones working on the farm and didn’t have the air conditioned tractors and all that great stuff,” said Barry Anderson, president of the Farm Museum.

Spectators of the parade saw the work of farming lovers, like retired biology teacher, J.R. Watkin.

“It’s just nice to take something that’s a 1952, get it back to where it runs great, and put her back in the field,” said Watkin.

J.R. Watkin starting his tractor

The museum showcased antique equipment including a washing machine and corn sheller from the 1930’s.

“It’s things that aren’t being manufactured any longer, they’re not being sold any longer,” said Anderson. “We kind of are the last step for those items that we have.”

IN ACTION: 1930’s Washing Machine & Corn Sheller

The organizers say it’s a reminder of how far the farming industry has come and a way to inspire younger generations to keep the past alive.

A 1923 Ford Model T Huckster Truck won best in show this year at the fair. Nicholas Brightbill, the Huntingdon County resident who restored it, said it belonged to his late Uncle, and he felt inspired to keep the engine running and continue the family legacy.

“Winning grand champion this year kind of means a lot to me because even though I was young when he passed away, I still understood what he was doing in restoring vehicles,” said Brightbill.