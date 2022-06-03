CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The public are invited to come on out to Nittany Antique Machinery Association’s 2022 Spring Show in Centre County.

From Friday to Sunday at Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park, located at 222 Penns Cave Road, Centre Hall, attendees can come out to the large flea market that will feature steam tractors, farm tractors, equipment demonstrations, a tractor teeter totter and even antique tractor pulls. A double-decker bus will be giving out rides around the show. Guests should refrain from bringing pets to the event because they are not allowed on show grounds.

Homemade ice cream will be available for those that want a tasty treat and to also beat the heat along with bean soup, roasted nuts and even more.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday there will be a consignment auction of antique engines, tractors, parts, tools and other related items. Sunday will feature a Church service at 9 a.m.

More information about the event can be found at Nittany Antique Machinery Association’s Facebook or by calling 814-364-9340.