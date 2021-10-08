Antique Car Parade launches this weekend at Bedford Fall Foliage Festival

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Start your engines because the Antique Car Parade is happening this weekend as part of the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival.

The parade launched the annual festival more than half a century ago, according to the website. On Saturday, it begins at 2 p.m.

More than 100 vintage cars traditionally take part in the processional, which begins at Bedford Area High School, and continues along John Street, to Thomas Street, to Pitt Street, to Richard Street and then ends on Penn Street with the exception of the lead trolley and cars, which transport the Queen Contestants to the Bedford County Courthouse.

Those who pre-registered a car will check-in between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bedford High School parking lot.

There will be lunch served at the Bedford Middle School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and those who pre-registered will receive two free lunch tickets. For additional guests, lunch tickets cost $7.50 each.

There will be a mandatory drivers’ meeting at the registration desk at 1:30 p.m. before the parade launches at 2 p.m.

In addition to the parade, there will be hundreds of vendors with crafts, jewelry, clothes, food and more both Saturday and Sunday. There will also be live entertainment.

For more information, head to the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival’s website.