Anti-bullying program expands in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — October is national bullying prevention month and today a new anti-bullying program hopes to raise awareness for the Cambria County school district.

Thanks to a $50,000 grant, state Representative Frank Burns announced the launch of a new anti-bullying program.

The program is an expansion of software which will now reach all school districts and both catholic high schools in Cambria County.

The software tracks bullying reports, follows the response of the school officials and pinpoints problem areas where bullying repeatedly occurred.

As Representative Burns states, it’s a program that will help keep kids safe in school.

He says, “No student should go to school and be tormented, tortured, and terrorized. They should be there to learn. That’s what the education is about.”

In addition to initiating the program and receiving funding for it, Burns has proposed a series of bills to address bullying.

He says his ultimate goal is to give schools the tools they need to keep the focus on learning.