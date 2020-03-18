Answering the Question: Where has K.C. been?

If you’ve been watching WTAJ in the morning or at noon you may have noticed that something or rather, someone is missing. Have you asked yourself where has K.C. Kantz been? To reassure you, K.C. Kantz is doing just fine. After vacationing on a family cruise last week, K.C. and the staff at WTAJ News thought it was best for K.C. to self quarantine. There were some folks on the cruise that had began to show symptoms of the coronavirus, and to keep everyone safe and healthy – we all knew we had to practice social distancing.

K.C. answers questions on the importance of self quarantine, and what the cruise ship was like with all the coronavirus dominating headlines.

