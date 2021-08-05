Another ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ comes to Cambria County

A new “Safe Exchange Zone” has popped up in Upper Yoder Township. (courtesy: Upper Yoder Police Department

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another safe way to make exchanges, whether for online marketplace sales or child custody exchanges, has popped up in Upper Yoder Township.

A series of “Safe Exchange Zones” are being created across Cambria County following the murder of 54-year-old Denis Williams. She was killed during a Facebook Marketplace exchange in Geistown.

This new Safe Exchange Zone is located right outside of the Upper Yoder Police Department, which is visible via security cameras and has officers coming and going 25/7, according to the Upper Yoder Township Facebook.

Other Safe Exchange Zones are located outside of the Johnstown Police Department as well as outside of the Northern Cambria Police Department.

