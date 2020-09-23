Another business set to close at Nittany Mall this year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A seventh business is closing at the Nittany Mall this year.

“The Rampage Room” a smash room rec center and arcade is shutting its doors after running out of money. The owner says they saw very few customers during the pandemic and they did not qualify for relief from the federal government CARES Act.

The business hasn’t announced an official closing date, but they are holding a liquidation sale through the end of the month. We’re told 3 people were employed at the business.