CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shawn Miller, former music teacher at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, faces new charges after another alleged victim came forward to police about her experiences.

Miller was at his preliminary hearing Wednesday on allegations that he raped a 9-year-old student back in 2015. On his way out of Magisterial District Judge Susan Gindlesperger’s office, he was arrested for a separate incident.

53-year-old Shawn Miller

Another victim came forward to Upper Yoder police on May 5 to say Miller inappropriately touched her starting when she was in Kindergarten in 2013 all the way through 4th grade in 2018, according to court documents. She was ages 5 through 11.

She said Miler would rub her back and shoulders in a “weird way,” and he would grab her thighs and buttocks, police noted from her interview. She also alleged that he would tell her he loved her “in a creepy way.” She reported he also told her she could come by his house anytime she wanted.

She described several different incidents to police. In one of them, she said she was getting ready to leave for the day when Miller gave her his iPad, which had a piano keyboard on it. He allegedly sat beside her and was teaching her how to play “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and started to rub her upper thigh. The girl said when another teacher walked into the room, he removed his hand and pulled the iPad away.

The girl further alleged that he would only allow one girl in the room at a time for “Songfest” auditions.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Miller was charged with a felony count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 for this new case. He is back behind bars at Cambria County Prison after failing to post his $25,000 cash bail.