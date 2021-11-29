Anonymous donor covers tickets for sensory-friendly movie at Rowland Theatre

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A generous act of kindness was a sweet surprise for a non-profit theatre in Philipsburg.

Saturday, the Rowland Theatre held a sensory-friendly screening of “Encanto.” Prior to the screening, an anonymous donor came to the box office, thanked the theatre for having a sensory-friendly option, and paid for all of the tickets.

“As it turned out, it covered everyone who came,” said Susan Mason, Board of Directors Member for The Rowland Theatre.

It was a gift that kept giving.

“I was taking tickets, and as people came in, I had the pleasure of telling them that their showing was going to be free,” said Mason. “A lot of people took the money that they would have given to the theatre for their ticket price, and put it in the donation box, so that was a really nice way of paying it forward even more.”

Donations are essential to keep the Rowland curtains up, so Mason said they’re grateful for all of the kindness shared by the community.

“We rely on donations, we rely on grants, and it was very helpful to get a little bit extra that day,” said Mason.