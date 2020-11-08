Annual Veterans Day parade held in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veterans day, which honors all veterans who’ve served in the U.S. Armed Forces, is next Wednesday, but yesterday, Blair County residents got a chance to show their appreciation for our vets.

The annual Veterans Parade stepped out yesterday morning in downtown Altoona.

Veteran and Chief Parade Marshall Lloyd Peck says about 70 units took part in the event.

“I like to see a lot of people come out and bring their family’s and their kids and enjoy that day and honor the veterans that served our country,” said Lloyd Peck, Commander of Blair County War Vets Council and Chief Parade Marshall.

The parade yesterday honored 93-year-old Gene Boyle, a local marine who fought in the legendary battle to take the Japanese Island of Iwo Jima during World War II.