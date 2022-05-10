STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) —- One of the largest used book sales in the country is returning to State College from Saturday, May 14 through Tuesday, May 17.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) of State College is hosting its 60th annual used book sale at the Snider Agricultural Arena from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

For safety purposes, only 450 people may enter the Snider Agricultural Arena at a time. Face masks will also be required. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

There is a current list of special collections of books that will be available at the used book sale online. The sale will also include children’s books, collectibles, puzzles, games, a half-price day and a “bag day” that includes further discounts.

AAUW Used Book Sale Photo Credit: Carolyn Donaldson

Shoppers may arrive early on the first day of the sale but are not permitted to stay outside overnight. Those who would like to arrive early may place one box or container in line with your name on the box on Friday, May 13. They must return to their container before 6:30 a.m. on the 14th for their ticket. Those who get their ticket are free to leave until 8:45 a.m. when they must return to the line.

The proceeds of the annual book sale, which has been ongoing since 1962, are used to help fund grants to support projects for Centre County non-profits with a similar mission to the AAUW. There will be scholarships awarded to women adult learner undergraduate students who reside in Centre County. Additionally, the sale will support the national AAUW initiatives, STEM programing in Centre County and branch programs.

For those who have disabilities, there will be handicapped parking available and is wheelchair assessable. The dirt floor will be completely covered with tarps and is not completely smooth. For additional questions contact info@aauwstatecollege.org.