Annual turkey dinner giveaway for vets in need set for Blair County this November

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 3rd annual frozen turkey dinner giveaway for local veterans in need is set to take place in Blair County this November.

The event will take place at the National Guard Readiness Center Nov. 13 and is set to start at 10 a.m. and will go on until all the turkeys are gone. Veterans will need to show current or expired military id, DD 2-14, or a VA ID.

“With everything going on we want to not only give back to those who served for us but also take the ease off your mind this holiday season. We will be giving away frozen turkeys and all the trimmings that go along with the turkey dinner,” a foundation spokesperson said.

Spc. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation Inc, with the help of the CVMA 22-4, CVMA auxiliary, Hollidaysburg Legion Riders, Keystone Pinups, American Rescue Workers, CareSmart Solutions and Altoona Restoration Church of God will be hosting the event.

For more information on this event, be sure to check out the SPC. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation Facebook page or email the foundation’s secretary at nicolepotter0318@gmail.com.

More about Spc. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation Inc:

The Spc. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation Inc. was formed in honor of a young man who gave his life serving his country in Iraq on May 27, 2009, during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to support active-duty military personnel and their families in time of need, support veterans and veterans’ projects and inspire Americanism and Patriotism in the community. Their largest annual fundraiser is the Memorial Dice Run & Remembrance Day in honor of Spc. Chad A. Edmundson.