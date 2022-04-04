CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual family carnival, SpikesFest, is returning this year on Saturday, April 9, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park – the home of the State College Spikes.

Admission is free, and fans can make plans to enjoy plenty of great activities throughout the ballpark from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SpikesFest 2022 will feature the start of single-game ticket sales for all 40 home games on the 2022 Spikes home schedule, making it the biggest regular season in franchise history, a news release from the Spikes noted. The festival will also be the first chance for fans to pick up Season Tickets and redeem their Flex Book vouchers for the MLB Draft League season.

Additionally, fans can bid now in the SpikesFest Charity Auction of sports and entertainment memorabilia items. All proceeds benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation. The auction is live on the LiveSource app and online by clicking here.

It’s reported that some of the collectibles featured in the auction include:

Franco Harris autographed Steelers jersey

Penn State “Linebacker U” framed photo signed by Sean Lee, Paul Poszluszny, Dan Connor, Jack Ham, Shane Conlan, LaVar Arrington, Michael Mauti and Andre Collins

Miles Sanders autographed Eagles mini-helmet

“Mighty Ducks” hockey jersey signed by the cast

Trace McSorley autographed Penn State Jersey

Mike Tyson autographed punch-out photo framed with an NES controller

All of these collectibles will be on display at SpikesFest.

Furthermore, kids can participate in an Easter Egg Hunt at the ballpark, and fans of all ages can test their pipes at the National Anthem tryouts. The tryouts will take place in Suites 519 and 520 with a blue-ribbon panel that includes Angela and Jason from B94.5’s Morning Getaway.

Spikes fans can also get information on gameday jobs available in almost all departments for this season with the Spikes Job Fair as well as information on becoming a Host Family for the season.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

A full list of activities and auction items can be found online at SpikesFest.com. Information on tickets sales and a full season schedule are also available online.