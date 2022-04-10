BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An annual spaghetti dinner was held Saturday in Blair County with proceeds benefitting local veterans.

The Specialist Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation’s annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser saw over 100 people served in support for local veterans.

Folks showed up to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Readiness Center in Duncansville for the spaghetti dinner. The meals were served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The dinner is held each year in April.