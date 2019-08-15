Annual S.A.R.T. conference goes “Into the Mind of an Offender”

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Sexual Assualt Response Team (S.A.R.T.) will be holding its annual conference next week.

This year’s conference will take participants “into the mind of an offender.”

With 919 reported sexual assault victims and loved ones dating back to last year, Cambria County S.A.R.T. coordinator Erika Brosig, says the theme flip was needed to better help those in the future.

“Over the seven years we’ve been planning this conference, we’ve come to realize that it’s not enough to only look at the impact of sexual assault on victims and to affect change on how we respond to these acts when they occur. It’s also important to shift our focus to the people who are committing these crimes so we can understand how to use our knowledge to put a stop to these behaviors before they start.”

The conference will feature a variety of experts, including two retired F.B.I agents, a police chief and an investigative supervisor on the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

The conference will take place on Monday at the Conference Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., however, registration is closed.