Penn State Arboretum to host annual pumpkin festival

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s annual Pumpkin Festival is scheduled to take place at the Arboretum on Oct. 15 and 16.

The pumpkin festival’s admission and parking are both free. There will be 1,000 pumpkins available while supplies last, but contest participants may also use their own pumpkins. The pumpkin giveaway for the contest entrants will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

The pumpkins can be registered for the contest between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 10, according to the university. Jack-o-lanterns may be registered for the contest between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Finished pumpkins will be displayed on the event lawn until 9 p.m. on both nights. Food vendors and live music will be in attendance Friday while Saturday’s event will host games, a magician and musicians.

The public is also invited to look at seasonal displays throughout the gardens at the Overlook Pavilion.



Awards will be given for several categories: best three jack-o-lanterns in each age category, best-in-show, best pop culture theme, best Penn State theme and best Arboretum theme. The jack-o’-lanterns can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 17.

The Arboretum is located at East Park Avenue and Bigler Road in State College.