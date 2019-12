CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 200 people braved the cold water yesterday at Black Moshannon State Park.

The annual Polar Bear Plunge drew people of all ages on a mission to raise money for the 4 YMCA’s in Centre County.

Among the plungers was our very own Evan Hinkley– who didn’t seem to mind the cold.

The plunge has been going on for 17 years, and this year it raised one of its highest totals ever, at more than $47,000.