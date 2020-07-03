Annual ‘PAWing it FOREward’ golf event set for July 9th

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Service Paws of Central PA is hosting their annual “PAWing it FORE-ward” golf fundraiser.

The tournament is Thursday, July 9th at Park Hills Golf Club, starting at 11 a.m.

There’s also 50-50 raffles and silent auction items, plus a car giveaway for the first hole-in-one.

Four service dogs and their handlers, including two kids and a veteran, will be at the event.

“95% goes directly towards helping our clients. We don’t take any money ourselves. None of the board members take any money, so we just want to show them what their money is doing,” Chairman of the Board Joe Fagnani said.

If you’re interested in participating, you can register online at servicepawsofcentralpa.org. A team of four golfers is $400, and a single participant is $110.