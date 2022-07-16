ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Miles for Mila walk is underway in Altoona to help raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The event started at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will run until 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. All those that made donations will be running a mile every hour for 24 hours. The event is being held at the Dorman’s Sports Performance Gym in Altoona.

There will be tons of activities for the kids, as well as food trucks and face painting. Local businesses have also donated raffle basket items and tickets will be available through the event.

For those that aren’t interested in the running, Catlin McGeary, who is hosting the event? still wants the community to come out and join in the fun!

Miles for Mila started on June 16, 2016, Mila’s first birthday. The family started Miles for Mila as a way to keep the spirt of Mila alive. Thus far the organization has raised tons of money for different charieties and foundations.