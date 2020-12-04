Annual Light Display at Lakemont Park Attracts Thousands

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s no doubt that Lights on the Lake is a holiday staple for the Altoona area. People drive from hours away to check out hundreds of light displays that fill the park.

Lakemont Park’s General Manager, Melanie Shildt says they were glad to keep the tradition alive during such a tough year, especially when people need a sign of normalcy.

A team of 15 people start assembling the displays in September to make it all possible.

The lights are up and running from now until January 3rd every night from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. “We’ve seen an increase in cars for this time of the year,” says Shildt.

The weekends of December 5th and 12th from noon to five, Lakemont Park’s Lights on the Lake will host their Holiday Market. Mr. & Mrs. Claus will make an appearance, food trucks will be available, and entertainment as well.