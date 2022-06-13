HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 13th Annual Huntingdon County Juneteenth celebration will be taking place on Saturday, June 18.

The event will be held at Portstown Park at 842 Penn Street from noon to 6 p.m. Community members are welcome and can expect family fun, raffles and vendors. This is the first celebration to be held at Portstown Park since 2019.

“We are thrilled to be back in Portstown Park and invite everyone to join us once again,” Huntingdon County Juneteenth Celebration Committee Chair Anthony Bullett said. “We had to cancel the Celebration in 2020 due to the pandemic and last year we had a program and panel discussion at Bethel AME Church in Mt. Union.”

The annual celebration was started by the late Greg Banks with a small gathering in Blair Park.

The day celebrates June 19, 1865 when African American slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.