HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 13 annual Juneteenth celebration in Huntingdon County is just weeks away.

The event will take place from noon until 6 p.m. On Saturday, June 18th at Portstown Park. and is open to all community members.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Juneteenth celebrates the day, June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.