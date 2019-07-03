Annual Household Hazardous Waste Event set for July 12, 13 at PNG Field

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Intermunicipal Relations Committee, IRC, will be hosting the annual household hazardous waste collection on July 12 and 13 at People’s Natural Gas Field.

Residents can safely dispose of toxic chemicals in their homes over the course of those two days.

There is a $15 per car trunk load, and you can share the cost with family or neighbors if there’s room for their waste too. There’s also an additional 50 cent charge per pound for disposal of all paint products.

For more info visit ircenvironment.org, if you have questions or would like to volunteer at the event please call 942-7472.

Acceptable items are: aerosols, antifreeze, automotive batteries, corrosive acids and bases, flammable liquids, solids and adhesives, fluorescent light bulbs, garden chemicals, herbicides, fungicides, pesticides, used motor oil, oil-based paints (NO latex), oil filters, paint solvents, organic peroxides, oxidizing liquids and solids, poisonous liquids and solids, pool chemicals, PCB ballasts and capacitors, reactive and non-reactive chemicals and indeterminate chemicals. No other items will be accepted at this event. No latex paint, no medications, or alkaline batteries will be accepted.