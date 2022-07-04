TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The annual Fourth of July Freedom Ride which raises money for veterans kicked off this morning at 10 a.m.

Riders rode 10 miles in total from Tyrone to Tipton, then back to the Tyrone American Legion. The ride helps to raise money every year for the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona.

Co-organizer of the ride Eric Sloss said there were many more riders present this year than in 2021.

“I’m not sure how many people we registered here today,” Sloss said. “Leading into today we had three-hundred and eighteen people pre-registered and I’m guessing at least a hundred more came, and that’s being conservative.”

Sloss said that in addition to the money that the group has already raised this year, the funds raised from the ride will help them to make a significant contribution.

“Overall before the total this year we’ve raised $211,000. I don’t have a final number quite yet we’re gonna put that together once we get everything tallied from today but it’s got to be forty at least.”

The ride brings together people of all ages who dress themselves and their rides in patriotic fashion. Participants met back at the American Legion building after for a picnic.

For more information on the event or how to donate you can visit the Freedom Ride website.