Annual Centre Gives event raises over $2.2 million for 190 Centre County nonprofits

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Foundation’s 10th annual Centre Gives ended last night and raised the most money in the event’s history.

Over $2.2 million were donated to 190 non-profits in this year’s 36 hour event, eclipsing last year’s $2.1 million total.

THANK YOU to our generous community! Because of you, we were able to raise $2,223,495 for our local nonprofit network via 16,424 gifts. Congratulations, Centre County! pic.twitter.com/tPlSGe2Bf6 — Centre Foundation (@CentreFNDN) May 13, 2021

The Centre Foundation’s executive director thanks the community for the continual growth of the event each year.

“To see everybody’s reaction, and really just to know that all that funding is going to local non profits to support the work that they do, it’s so important for them, so we are really just over the moon,” said Molly Kunkel, Executive Director of the Centre Foundation.

Kunkel adds that there are some last minute prizes that still need to be given out that should push the total to over $2,235,000.