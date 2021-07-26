Annual arts festival returns to Johnstown for three-day event

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bottle Works Art Center located on 3rd Avenue in Johnstown will hold its annual 3rd Avenue Folk and Arts Fest from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

This three-day event will be a celebration of all things folk art and more. At this event will be art vendors, demonstrations, dancing, live music, food, BW Kid’s Zone, Italian Street Painting and more.

A full breakdown of the schedule for each day can be found below:

Friday, June 30

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Opening reception for exhibits

8 p.m. to 9p.m. – White Ladies, Hairy Beasts and things that go bump in the night-Folklore Lecture by Michael Allison

9 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. – The Ne’er Do Wells

Saturday, June 31

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Dance Works Performance

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – DITKO the play

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – The Evergreens, a Indie Folk Duo

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Matt Otis and the Sound

8:30 p.m. – Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller

Sunday, August 1

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Kulani – West African Dance

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Denise Baldwin and Mosaic of Voices

4 p.m. – Striped Maple Hollow

More information on the 3rd Avenue Folk and Arts Fest can be found on the event’s Facebook page.