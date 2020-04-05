Animals rescued from abandoned home now ready for adoption

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – According to the Bedford County Humane Society’s Facebook page, over a dozen animals rescued from an abandoned home are looking for homes.

In total 4 dogs, 12 cats and a bunny were rescued a few weeks ago

The bunny has since been adopted but all the rest are being cared for at the Bedford County Humane Society.

Please contact the humane society through their facebook if you are interested in adopting any of these animals.

They are also seeking donations to help with animal care.