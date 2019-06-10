Animal hospital opens doors in bigger facility

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– An animal hospital in Clearfield County has opened in a new, expanded facility.

Animal Hospital of DuBois previously operated out of what used to be a house.

“In our old location there, we were just cramped, we couldn’t grow, we couldn’t fit anymore staff in the building, we couldn’t fit anymore patients in the building,” Dr. Andrew Brosius said. “Here, I don’t want to say the sky’s the limit, but we can handle a lot more.”

The new hospital has six exam rooms instead of two, and a larger lobby to accommodate more people and pets.

The new facility will also allow for the hospital to offer new services that aren’t offered in DuBois.

“We’d like to expand our surgery, hopefully we’ll be adding more ultrasound, we might get into some boarding in the new future,” Brosius said.

An open house for the public to see the new hospital is being planned.